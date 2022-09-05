Uhuru Kenyatta Gazettes First Sitting of National and Senate Assemblies

President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the first sitting of the National and Senate Assemblies. Both houses will convene on Thursday, September 8.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander- in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the Senate shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the Senate Chamber, Nairobi, on the 8th September, 2022, at 9.00 a.m,” the gazette notice to read in part.

“The First Sitting of the National Assembly shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the National Assembly Chamber, on the 8th September, 2022, at 9.00 a.m.

Article 126 (2) of the Constitution requires the President to declare via a gazette notice the date for the first sitting of the new House within 30 days after elections.

No sitting can happen without the gazettement of the sitting.

The first sitting will involve the election of the speakers of both assemblies and swearing in of MPs.

The gazettement is critical to the business of the House since it’s at the first sitting that MPs-elect are sworn-in and the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker undertaken.

