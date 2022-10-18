Kenyan Woman Died in Saudi Arabia Under Unclear Circumstances

Mercy Sakim: A family in Kalimani village in Kangundo sub-county, Machakos, is appealing to the government to help bring back the body of their daughter who died in Saudi Arabia almost two months ago.

According to the family, 28-year-old Mercy Sakim died in Saudi Arabia sometime in August, under unclear circumstances. Her mother Agnes Kiloko is devastated.

“I had been in constant communication with my daughter until August when she suddenly cut communication. That’s the last time we spoke on phone,” she said.

“My daughter went to Saudi Arabia to work. I don’t know much; the only information I have is that she suffered an acid attack, which is what I hear caused her death,” added the distraught mother.

She now wants the government to help them bring Mercy home so they can accord her a decent burial.

According to Mama Kiloko, her daughter has left behind a seven-year-old son, a child she had been supporting.

“I don’t know what to tell the little boy because he used to talk to his mother almost daily. He keeps asking me, telling me he wants to talk to the mother,” she added.

The family has described Mercy as a kind, jovial woman – who loved people.

“I have lost my only daughter. It hurts me that my child is no more. Please help me bring her home,” she pleaded.

Mercy’s elder brother, Michael Kimali Sammy, described her as a kind and loving person.

“We received news sometime in August this year that Mercy had been hospitalised after someone splashed acid on her,” said Sammy.

Speaking about the incident, Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu said it was sad for young people to travel to Saudi Arabia only to return home in a casket.

She called on the government to help bring Mercy’s body home, specifically imploring the Kenyan embassy in Saudi Arabia to intervene on the matter.

Source-https://citizen.digital/

