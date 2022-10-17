Mama Mary: Kenyan Family Loses Their Visiting Mum In Bryan Texas

Mama Mary came to US to visit her grandkids and in the process, she developed pulmonary embolism which she has been on treatment for, for some time. On 10/12/22 she was found unresponsive in the house, all management to revive her were done but she could not be revived.

Mama Mary was pronounced dead in the house and was transported to a funeral home. She was the mother to Edna Sereti and mother-in-law to Eric Nyamache of 4712 Los Pines Way. Bryan Tx. Mama Mary Kwamboka Sereti, who comes from Kisii central, Nyamataro area and she was wife to Moses Sereti – Kisii.

Please Click the Link to join the group

https://chat.whatsapp.com/DViWJSenifi2lXepEIIvD8

For more information, please contact

Eric Nyamache 5519985610

Edna Sereti 21067270

Tom Mogaka- 201–878-6605

Emma Mogaka -201-877-3262

Please join the Whatsapp group for spiritual and financial support to help the family ship Mama’s body back home. Any amount will be appreciated.

Please share widely.

God bless.

1 Thessalonians 4:13-14

Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.