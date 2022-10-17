Mama Mary: Kenyan Family Loses Their Visiting Mum In Bryan Texas

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Mama Mary: Kenyan Family Loses Their Visiting Mum In Bryan Texas
Mama Mary: Kenyan Family Loses Their Visiting Mum In Bryan Texas

Mama Mary came to US to visit her grandkids and in the process, she developed pulmonary embolism which she has been on treatment for, for some time. On 10/12/22 she was found unresponsive in the house, all management to revive her were done but she could not be revived.

Mama Mary was pronounced dead in the house and was transported to a funeral home. She was the mother to Edna Sereti and mother-in-law to Eric Nyamache of 4712 Los Pines Way.  Bryan Tx. Mama Mary Kwamboka Sereti, who comes from Kisii central, Nyamataro area and she was wife to Moses Sereti – Kisii.

Please Click the Link to join the group
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DViWJSenifi2lXepEIIvD8
For more information, please contact
Eric Nyamache 5519985610
Edna Sereti 21067270
Tom Mogaka- 201–878-6605
Emma Mogaka -201-877-3262

Please join the Whatsapp group for spiritual and financial support to help the family ship Mama’s body back home. Any amount will be appreciated.
Please share widely.
God bless.

1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Mama Mary: Kenyan Family Loses Their Visiting Mum In Bryan Texas

Related Posts
NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Transition of Mary Wanjiku Kamau of Marietta,…

NEWS

Kenyan Woman Beth Wanjiku John Passes Away in Saginaw…

NEWS

Kenyan Lady Megan Wambui Nganga Dies in a Tragic Accident in…

NEWS

Kenyan Woman Margret Maraga Yonge Dies After Road Accident…

- Advertisement -

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: