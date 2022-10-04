UDA Senator Aaron Cheruiyot Named Senate Majority Leader

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has officially communicated the names of the House leadership. The speaker announced that Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot is the majority leader.

He will be deputised by his Nakuru counterpart Tabitha Karanja.

Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale and Samburu’s Steve Lelegwe are the Majority and deputy majority Whips respectively.

Kingi also announced Senators Steward Madzayo (Kilifi) and Enoch Wambua (Kitui) as minority and deputy minority leader respectively.

Isiolo senator Fatuma Dullo is the minority whip with Narok senator Ledama olekina as her deputy. Crystal Asige was also sworn in as a nominated senator.

The new House leadership was announced after Senate held first regular sitting Tuesday afternoon following the official opening of the 13th Parliament by President William Ruto last week.

Aaron Cheruiyot was born in 1986. He grew up in Kericho County. He undertook his primary and secondary education at Unity Primary school and Kericho High School respectively, before proceeding to Moi University in Eldoret where he acquired a BA degree specialising in Language and Literary studies. In 2010 he joined the Kenya Institute of Management and acquired a Diploma in Marketing- Wikipedia

