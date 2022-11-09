Kenyans with Ordinary Passports to enter South Africa for Free Entry

President William Ruto has said that Kenyans with ordinary Passports will be allowed to enter South Africa for up to 90 days per year from January 1, 2023.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 9, after meeting South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Ruto said that they also agreed on a return policy when immigration laws are breached.

“Kenyans holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter South Africa on a visa-free regime for up to 90 days per calendar year,” President Ruto stated.

He further thanked President Ramaphosa for his personal intervention to ensure that Kenyans entered South Africa visa free.

On his part, the South African Head of State said that the programme will begin on January 1, 2023 and that officials in both countries will speed up processes to ensure the move is effected.

“We agreed that indeed Kenyans should be able to visit South Africa without requiring the to have visas and that this dispensation will commence on January 1, 2023. Our officials will speed up the processes of putting this into effect,” Ramaphosa stated.

He further added that they will review the progress after a year to see how the visa-free regime will be functioning once it commences.

Ramaphosa further stated that his government is committed to ensuring the agreements and MoU signed between Kenya and South Africa are fully implemented.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

