We are sad to announce the passing away of our daughter, Grace Njoki Mata in Thailand on 13/11/2022. She was the daughter of John Mata Wangati and Joyce Wanjiru Mata. Sister to Carol Njeri Mata and Brother Wangati Mata. Niece to Esther Wanjiru Wangati, Anniecate Mumbi, Wilfred Njau Wangati, the late Njoroge Wangati. Grand daughter to Wangati & Njoki Wangati; and Jedidah Njeri Thomas and Gideon Mwangi Thomas.

She will be missed deeply by extended family members and friends.

Grace was a caring and compassionate person. She traveled to Thailand for a job opportunity and unfortunately, she fell sick and passed away on Sunday 13th November, 2022. The family wishes to bury Grace at home.

We are kindly requesting for your prayerful and financial support to meet medical costs in Thailand and to repatriate Grace Njoki back to Muthure (Kanyariri-Kabete) Kiambu, County-Kenya. The cost amounts to Kshs 1.5 million. Please join our family and friends as we celebrate the life of Grace Njoki Mata-”

Psalm 73:26 “My flesh and my heart fails, but God is the strength of my life and my portion forever.”

For Information, and financial contributions please contact:

John Mata/Mpesa/Send wave/+254724861378.

Carol Mata

254 7468 22261

Anne Mwangi (Auntie) CashApp/3015416890

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). The Lord will wrap His arms of love and comfort around those who trust in Him. 3. “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds” (Psalm 147:3).

Sad News: Kenyan Woman Grace Njoki Mata Passes Away In Thailand