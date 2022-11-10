Shock As Body of Kenyan Arrives From Italy Without Vital Organs

The family of a woman in Malindi, Kilifi County, was shocked and troubled after the body of their kin arrived in the country with missing internal organs.

According to a post-mortem report conducted on Thursday, November 3, at the Malindi Referral Hospital Mortuary, the deceased internal organs were severed.

“The appearance of the body revealed that under the cardiovascular system, the body was missing the heart, kidneys, eyeballs, liver, and all major blood vessels, including the aorta,” the autopsy report disclosed.

“Organ harvesting has been done,” the report further claimed.

Her family reportedly learnt of her death on September 27 after receiving a phone call from one of their relatives in Italy. Reports alleged that she was found dead in her house.

Broken by the revelation, they organized and repatriated her body for burial after objecting to plans to cremate her in Italy.

Her body, however, landed in Kenya on October 27, much to the dismay of the family, who noticed bloodstains on the nose and mouth.

The kin raised an alarm and ordered a postmortem to establish the root cause of her death.

According to the deceased’s brother, the 35-year-old was married to an Italian man, and the two sired a daughter.

The couple moved to Italy in 2016 but experienced a tumultuous marriage occasioned by domestic violence, an issue that prompted the woman to file for a divorce.

“When I talked to her in March 2022, my sister informed me that she asked for a dissolution, but her husband opposed her pleas,” the brother recalled.

Her family filed a complaint at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Malindi and Interpol, urging for a probe into the bizarre case.

Human rights lobby group, HAKI Africa, also interceded and urged for speedy investigations into the death and the missing organs.

By ANGELA WAKINI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

