A Memorable Animal Orphanage Tour at the Foothills of Mt Kenya

Travel makes you a much more awesome person by teaching you about the world, the people in it, pushes your boundaries and give you a chance to explore new things. Visiting Kenyan tourist destinations will always be a lifetime dream to nature enthusiasts with its wild animals and colorful birds.

Being a lover of nature, Bob Mwiti visited Mt Kenya Safari Club Animal Orphanage that has awesome views of Mt Kenya, beautiful gardens, horse-riding and incredible nature. This was during one of his holidays here in the country.

Bob lives in Tampa, Florida in USA which is a vibrant city and with plenty of attractions but while in Kenya he likes reconnecting with his home country by visiting amazing Kenyan travel destinations.

This fantastic place located within the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy. The orphanage is home to African lynx, porcupines, forest cats, cheetahs and a couple of llamas all the way from Peru. Amazingly it is also home to the endangered Mountain bongo which are less than a hundred worldwide. The orphanage is also home to the injured, neglected, abused or frightened wild animals where they are taken care off with the goal to release them back into the wild where they belong.

The video above provides more insights on the same.

