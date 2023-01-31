Death Announcement Of Eric Gakure of Worcester MA 

It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the sudden loss of our brother Eric Gakure of Worcester MA last Sunday 22 Jan 2023.

Eric Gakure was the son of Elkannah Mukundi Gatimu (Nairobi Kenya) and Lydia Nyambura Gakure (Worcester MA). Eric was a brother to Enid Gatimu (Burlington MA) Linda N Daniel (Atlanta, GA) the late Ruth Gatimu, Maina Gatimu ( Nairobi, Kenya) Nancy Lenairoshi Gatimu ( Nairobi Kenya) and Kabui Gatimu (Atlanta GA) He was uncle to Wanjiru Kinuthia (MI USA), Gituku (Tuko) Gatimu of Burlington MA, Elizabeth Daniel (Atlanta GA), Joshua Mbugua, Joshua Gituko Mwenja. , Victor Gatimu, Wendo Tasha Gatimu, Tuko Gatimu and Pelu Gatimu all of Kenya

Eric’s body will be interred in Nyeri Kenya. There will be a memorial service for Eric on Saturday Feb 4, 2023 from 1-4 pm at Callahan, Fay and Caswell funeral home at:

61 Myrtle St,

Worcester, Ma 01608.

Funeral arrangements in Kenya will be shared as soon as they are finalized.

We covet your thoughts and prayers during this time of bereavement.

For those in the United States who would like to extend monetary support, pleas send contribution to

Enid Gatimu

Zelle:7708269452

Cash app:Enid Gatimu

$wukona

Venmo: @Enid-Gatimu

Those in Kenya can M-PESA

254-710 688030 (Maina Gatimu)

Rest in peace, Eric

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

Death Announcement Of Eric Gakure of Worcester MA

Like this: Like Loading...