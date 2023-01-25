Death Announcement Of Robert Kimani Waruingi of Baltimore MD. 

We are sad to inform you of the sudden death of Robert Kimani Waruingi of Baltimore MD. The late Robert was a younger brother to Martin Waruingi(D6) of PCEA NEEMA Church, Lowell and Hellen Waruingi of Baltimore, MD.

The Organizing Committee will be meeting daily at 6pm for planning followed by Macakaya prayers at 7pm via Zoom. The Zoom link will be provided separately.

For further information, please contact the following:

1.Martin Waruingi-205-903-8257

2.Hellen Waruingi-410-497-2285

3.Wellington Barua-205-413-0221

4.Elder Evan Thuo-978-394-6982

Martin and their family require our prayers and financial support to enable them transport their brothers body back home to Kenya for burial. Please use the following methods for financial assistance;

*DCU member#6533547-Martin k Waruinge.

*Zelle-205 903 8257

*Cashapp- Martin Waruinge

$MartinWaruinge

205 903 8257

** Memorial Service on Sunday, 1/29/23, at 2pm @ PCEA NEEMA Church, 201 Coburn St, Lowell MA

** Wake on Monday, 1/30/23 from 6-8p at Morse Bayliss Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA

Your prayers, moral and financial support are greatly appreciated. May our good Lord bless you immensely for your participation.

(Psalm 133:1 -Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity)

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

