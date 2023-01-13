Exclusive Bus Tour To Optiven Project-Garden of Joy Machakos County

“Being around for 22+ years, We have thought about everything to make your property transaction hassle-free.” – Christine Kasaya, Global Affairs

How do you take your first step into the most lucrative, safest and basic property investment, Land?

As Optiven, we always encourage one to do Due Diligence before investing in any property in Kenya.

We have been in the business for the last 23 years and we can assure you that our transactions are very transparent.

In a bid to empower our investors in Diaspora, Optiven Diaspora clients had a rare treat of an exclusive Bus Tour of our projects. These include the Garden of Joy, Kitengela projects where they had an opportunity to see how the projects have been spruced up with excellent value additions like water, solar street lighting, beautiful trees along with compacted internal roads as well magnificent gates for security.

 

” Weka pesa nyumbani, Buy a ka-plot. You never know – Tom Ochieng’ Atonga, Chairman Kenyan Community in Diaspora”

They appreciated the tour that ensured they confirmed the development of the Optiven projects.

Check this out on our Youtube and see what Kenyans in Diaspora had to say about their experience >> Optiven Diaspora Bus Tour

Keep Safe. Happy New Year!

This month we’re enabling you touch another life through Optiven foundation. For EVERY KES 100,000 you make towards payment of a project or installment, we will give KES 1000 to a worthy cause through Optiven Foundation!

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#TujenganeNaOptiven

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

 

