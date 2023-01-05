Roselyn Akombe Appointed To Plum Job At The United Nations

The United Nations, on Thursday, January 5, appointed former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Dr Roselyn Akombe as the new Chief of Peacebuilding Strategy and Partnerships.

UN’s Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) noted that Akombe will monitor and assess global political developments.

“The Department also contributes directly to UN efforts to promote peace and prevent conflict by coordinating UN electoral assistance activities through its Electoral Assistance Division,” the UN wrote on its website.

Akombe was recognised for her experience and knowledge in international politics, diplomacy and management.

In her position, Akombe will oversee operations supporting the office of Secretary-General António Guterres.

At the same time, she will also coordinate with UN envoys who will respond to the global political agenda.

“The office provides staff support to the UN Security Council and advises the UN Special Committee on Decolonization on the 17 remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories on the UN list through DPPA’s Decolonization Unit.

“It also services the Secretariat of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People through its Palestinian Rights Division,” the UN wrote on its website.

Akombe immediately took to Twitter to thank the United Nations for the opportunity to serve the global community.

“Grateful for the appointment to serve as Chief of Peacebuilding Strategy and Partnerships at UNDPPA. Despite the cloudy and cold weather, I love this beautiful view of New York City from my office. Always grateful to God for his blessings,” she wrote.

Prior to her appointment, she served as the Regional Governance and Peacebuilding Coordinator at the UNDP Regional Service Center for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Akombe also worked as Deputy Director in the Policy and Mediation Division before joining IEBC ahead of the 2017 General Election.

She returned to Kenya in early February 2021 after spending more than three years on international tours of duty.

The former IEBC Commissioner will return to the UN headquarters in New York to begin her duties.

Akombe holds Master’s and PhD degrees in Global Affairs (Political Economy) from Rutgers University, United States, and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Nairobi.

By MARK OBAR

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

