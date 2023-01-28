Sabina Chege Rejects Azimio Rallies, Endorses Gachagua as Mt Kenya Kingpin

Jubilee Nominated Senator Sabina Chege could be on her way out of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition if the latest developments are anything to go by.

In a Friday address at a funeral in Makuyu Ward in Murang’a county, Chege rooted for Gachagua as the sole Mt Kenya kingpin even as she declared allegiance and support for his leadership.

“For now we only have one leader as Mount Kenya people and that’s Rigathi Gachagua and we have to support him fully,” she said.

She went on to say she has decided to respect the wishes of the people which they made by casting their votes on the ballot.

Chege said it is for that reason that she made a visit to State House to discuss a working relationship for the benefit of the Mt Kenya people.

“When we support Gachagua from the ground then he will be much respected even up there. You all know I was an Azimio diehard but just as I respect leadership, I also respect the decisions you made through your votes and that’s why you saw me in State House the other day,” she said.

While making the remarks, Chege poured cold water on planned Azimio rallies saying he won’t take part in such.

“I want to say today that you won’t see me protesting, sijafikisha ujinga hapo,” she said

Chege was one of the few Mt Kenya leaders who campaigned heavily for ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9, 2022 polls.

She however did not vie for any seat and was nominated to parliment after serving as Murang’a woman Rep for two consecutive terms.

