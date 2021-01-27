Amazing Photos: Rachel Ruto And Sabina Chege In High School Uniform

In quest for education, some politicians have always come out to show their support to the primary and secondary schools where they used to school at, in a bid to encourage the current students in the schools.

Rachel Ruto in High School uniform.

While many old girls and boys have always made their way back to the schools where they schooled at, two female political figures, the Deputy president’s wife Rachel Ruto and the Muranga County Woman Representative,, Sabina Chege have made the most significant moves when retracing their roots in high school by visiting them while wearing their respective school uniform.

Sabina Chege in High School uniform.

This move made the girls to be very excited and even encouraged to work hard and achieve, since the two passed through the institutions but latPhotoer came to be some of the most powerful and relevant politicians in the country.

From the photos of the two in school uniform, it’s evident that when they were in school as students, they looked extremely smart and gorgeous.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

