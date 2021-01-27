Amazing Photos: Rachel Ruto And Sabina Chege In High School Uniform

NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Amazing Photos: Rachel Ruto And Sabina Chege In High School Uniform

Amazing Photos: Rachel Ruto And Sabina Chege In High School UniformIn quest for education, some politicians have always come out to show their support to the primary and secondary schools where they used to school at, in a bid to encourage the current students in the schools.

Rachel Ruto in High School uniform.

- Advertisement -

While many old girls and boys have always made their way back to the schools where they schooled at, two female political figures, the Deputy president’s wife Rachel Ruto and the Muranga County Woman Representative,, Sabina Chege have made the most significant moves when retracing their roots in high school by visiting them while wearing their respective school uniform.

Sabina Chege in High School uniform.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Five famous Kenyan women you did not know were second wives

NEWS

VIDEO: DP Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto Cycles in Nairobi…

NEWS

PHOTOS: Sabina Chege warmly welcomes Fred Matiangi to her…

NEWS

Online Reaction: DP Rutos’s romantic birthday message to his…

This move made the girls to be very excited and even encouraged to work hard and achieve, since the two passed through the institutions but latPhotoer came to be some of the most powerful and relevant politicians in the country.

From the photos of the two in school uniform, it’s evident that when they were in school as students, they looked extremely smart and gorgeous.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

 

Amazing Photos: Rachel Ruto And Sabina Chege In High School Uniform

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: