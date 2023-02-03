Death Announcement Of Miriam Wangare of Anahiem California
It is with great sadness that we announce the promotion to glory for Miriam Wangare David of Anaheim California. Miriam passed away in the morning of 30th January 2023 at West Anaheim Medical Center, California.
She was daughter of the late Pharis Kariuki Gicheru and Margaret Wanjiku Kariuki of Nairobi and the wife of David Gathua of Nairobi, Kenya.
Miriam Wangare was sister to the late Ishmail Ithongo Kariuki, Isaac Gicheru Kariuki (CEO and Founder of diasporamessenger.com), William Njoroge Kariuki of Nairobi, Catherine Nduta Franzke of Cologne Germany and David Kamau Kariuki of Nairobi, Kenya.
She was mother to Irene Mugure Gathua of Nairobi, Michael Magua Gathua of Anaheim California, Jimmy Kariuki Gathua of Woodbridge Virginia and the late Maureen Wanjiku Gathua (Anaheim California.
She was grandmother to Franzke Gathua, Ashley Wangari, Allison Wairimu, Miles Jesse Gathua, Jeremy Gathua, Michelle Njamiu and the late Kyan Gathua. She was Auntie to many.
For more details contact the following people:
Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”
