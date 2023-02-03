Death Announcement Of Miriam Wangare of Anahiem California

Death Announcement Of Miriam Wangare of Anahiem California
Death Announcement Of Miriam Wangare of Anahiem California

It is with great sadness that we announce the promotion to glory for Miriam Wangare David of Anaheim California. Miriam passed away  in the morning of  30th January 2023 at West Anaheim Medical Center, California.

She was daughter of the late Pharis Kariuki Gicheru and Margaret Wanjiku Kariuki of Nairobi and the  wife of  David Gathua of Nairobi, Kenya.

Miriam Wangare was sister to the late Ishmail Ithongo Kariuki, Isaac Gicheru Kariuki (CEO and Founder of diasporamessenger.com), William Njoroge Kariuki of Nairobi, Catherine Nduta Franzke of Cologne Germany and David Kamau Kariuki of Nairobi, Kenya.

She was mother to Irene Mugure Gathua of Nairobi, Michael Magua Gathua of Anaheim California, Jimmy Kariuki Gathua of Woodbridge Virginia and the late Maureen Wanjiku Gathua (Anaheim California.

She was grandmother to Franzke Gathua, Ashley Wangari, Allison Wairimu, Miles Jesse Gathua, Jeremy Gathua, Michelle Njamiu and the late Kyan Gathua. She was Auntie to many.

Please reach out to the members of family for messages of condolences and encouragement.
For Financial Contributions, please send to:
1. Michal Magua..714 787 8914
Cashapp ($250magua) or Zelle – [email protected]
2. James Gathua …703 398 5221
Zelle
3. Isaac Kariuki…240 426 5633
Cashapp ($dmnews) or
There will be a memorial service via Zoom Today, 2/3/2023 at 7pm (PT) 9pm (CT) and 10pm (ET): Below is the link and login information.
On Sunday 2/5/2023, there will be an in person Memorial Service at Church of Amazing Grace International in Anaheim CA – CAGI at 2:15pm. 
Funeral service and interment will be on February 18th 2023 in California.

 

For more details contact the following people:

Dr. Kimani Gathere -+1 714 906 6064
Mary Kiriaku -+1 678 598 0862
Pauline Nganga -+1 310 743 3618
Pastor Moses Ndereva -+1 714 9008 141
Dr. Joseph Njoroge – +1 229 256 9500
Dr. Joseph Okello – +1 859 433 2221
Dr. Solomon Waigwa – +1 254 295 6225
William Bittock – +1 214 235 3417
Samuel Yego -+1 301 661 1177
Dr. Stanley Karanja- +1 443 525 7199
Pastor Geoffrey Gatambia – +1 301 802 8794
Eric Ndaka – +1 301 467 5910
Josphat Kimindu – +1 301 388 2234
“…now as always Christ will be exalted, whether by life or by death. For me, to live is Christ and to die is gain”
Philippians 1:20-21

 

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA
At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

Death Announcement Of Miriam Wangare of Anahiem California 

