Death Announcement Of Miriam Wangare of Anahiem California 

It is with great sadness that we announce the promotion to glory for Miriam Wangare David of Anaheim California. Miriam passed away in the morning of 30th January 2023 at West Anaheim Medical Center, California.

She was daughter of the late Pharis Kariuki Gicheru and Margaret Wanjiku Kariuki of Nairobi and the wife of David Gathua of Nairobi, Kenya.

Miriam Wangare was sister to the late Ishmail Ithongo Kariuki, Isaac Gicheru Kariuki (CEO and Founder of diasporamessenger.com), William Njoroge Kariuki of Nairobi, Catherine Nduta Franzke of Cologne Germany and David Kamau Kariuki of Nairobi, Kenya.

She was mother to Irene Mugure Gathua of Nairobi, Michael Magua Gathua of Anaheim California, Jimmy Kariuki Gathua of Woodbridge Virginia and the late Maureen Wanjiku Gathua (Anaheim California.

She was grandmother to Franzke Gathua, Ashley Wangari, Allison Wairimu, Miles Jesse Gathua, Jeremy Gathua, Michelle Njamiu and the late Kyan Gathua. She was Auntie to many.

Please reach out to the members of family for messages of condolences and encouragement.

For Financial Contributions, please send to:

1. Michal Magua..714 787 8914

2. James Gathua …703 398 5221

Zelle

3. Isaac Kariuki…240 426 5633

Cashapp ($dmnews) or

There will be a memorial service via Zoom Today, 2/3/2023 at 7pm (PT) 9pm (CT) and 10pm (ET): Below is the link and login information.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 87993277761?pwd= Qytydjd3UmlKMnZlR2hVdWFJcFZ4QT 09 Meeting ID: 879 9327 7761 Passcode: llcf2020

On Sunday 2/5/2023, there will be an in person Memorial Service at Church of Amazing Grace International in Anaheim CA – CAGI at 2:15pm.

Funeral service and interment will be on February 18th 2023 in California.

For more details contact the following people:

Dr. Kimani Gathere -+1 714 906 6064

Mary Kiriaku -+1 678 598 0862

Pauline Nganga -+1 310 743 3618

Pastor Moses Ndereva -+1 714 9008 141

Dr. Joseph Njoroge – +1 229 256 9500

Dr. Joseph Okello – +1 859 433 2221

Dr. Solomon Waigwa – +1 254 295 6225

William Bittock – +1 214 235 3417

Samuel Yego -+1 301 661 1177

Dr. Stanley Karanja- +1 443 525 7199

Pastor Geoffrey Gatambia – +1 301 802 8794

Eric Ndaka – +1 301 467 5910

Josphat Kimindu – +1 301 388 2234

“…now as always Christ will be exalted, whether by life or by death. For me, to live is Christ and to die is gain”

Philippians 1:20-21

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

