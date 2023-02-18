From a Complete Novice in IT to an Expert Software Developer in USA

From a Complete Novice in IT to an Expert Software Developer in USA

Hyreen Alice, a beneficiary of The KENYA Airlift Program pursuing master of data science and analytics at Grand Valley State University is independently building a software for her University from scratch as a Kenyan international student.

Hyreen joined the University as a complete novice in IT but through resilience she has devoted herself to getting the best out of the amazing opportunities and resources at her disposal in the USA.

She is under a full graduate assistantship at the University that fully caters for her tuition and living expenses and leaving her with some money to send back home and do her projects. Hyreen believes that IT is the best career field, and she draws satisfaction from it owing to the fact that the world is greatly evolving through technological advancements.

To learn more about this program please visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA, and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

From a Complete Novice in IT to an Expert Software Developer in USA

Like this: Like Loading...