Kenyans Raise Ksh142K for Supermarket Vandalised by Azimio Protesters

Kenyans across the country on Friday, March 31, raised at least Ksh142,000 to restock Jamia Supermarket vandalised by protesters in Kisumu County.

Through the supermarket’s till number, Kenyans contributed to help restock after the owner pleaded with the authorities to enhance security following Thursday, March 30, protests.

“We can help restock Jamia Supermarket through its till number. Share widely, may Allah bless you all,” read part of the appeal.

The distraught owner was shocked to find his shop broken into and goods looted by unknown people.

“Who did I wrong, why would people do this to me? Nothing has been left in my supermarket. Where do I even start, I have children and a family to take care of. The police came and did not even help me as my shop was vandalised,” the heartbroken owner lamented.

The move to restock the supermarket was lauded by Kenyans who chipped in in large numbers.

“That is a noble course. I will send the little I have. Nobody is supposed to go through what our beloved brother went through yesterday. Hope the little we raise shall go a long way,” one stated.

From CCTV footage, protestors are seen hurriedly entering the locked supermarket after breaking in and leaving with a handful of stolen goods.

However, many advised the owner to consider relocating his business to avoid such incidents in the future while also urging him to secure appropriate insurance to protect his business.

On the other hand, many condemned the inhumane act urging Kenyans to be peaceful as they participate in the Monday and Thursday countrywide protests declared by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Also in Kisumu County, protestors raided a Ksh33 million Kwee Farewell Parlour mortuary just two days after it was launched.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o noted that the suspects took away computers among other newly bought equipment.

“I am shocked at the barbaric and criminal incident where goons posing as protesters, this evening broke into the newly launched Kwee Farewell Home, damaged and looted expensive morgue equipment which I just commissioned two days ago,” the governor complained.

Kenyans have been urged to be peaceful as they participate in the demonstrations to avoid breaking the law and ruining businesses.

By MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

