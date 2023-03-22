The Great Oasis by Optiven is set to receive a significant upgrade that will increase its value and create opportunities for developers to undertake massive businesses. The project has already gained popularity in Kenya, mainly due to its proximity to Nanyuki city, well-built road infrastructure, two functional boreholes, and a gigantic water tower.

Two exciting developments are set to take place, which will make the Great Oasis project more attractive.

Firstly, the entire project will be fenced with a electric fence.

Secondly, Five (5) gates will be installed.

Additionally, a registered security firm will oversee the development, working alongside the project manager.

These developments will be significant for both those who have already bought property here and who are intending to start their development and also for those intending to buy.

Why should you secure your plot now? The project is still on offer, and prices are expected to double soon. Therefore, take advantage of this offer and join the Optiven movement by making your move today.

This month we’re encouraging you to Imarisha Dada, another amazing CASHBACK campaign. For EVERY KES 300,000 you make towards payment of a project or instalment, we will give you KES 4000 to celebrate a woman!

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#ImarishaDada

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

Significant Upgrade in Nanyuki’s Great Oasis Gardens by Optiven