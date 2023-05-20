Death Announcement Of Joshua Olando Oyoo Of Derwood, Maryland

We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Joshua Olando Oyoo, our beloved son, brother, and friend. The memorial service will be held at McGuire Funeral Home (7400 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20012) at 3pm on Friday May 26th, preceded by the wake from 2:30pm.

A memorial Service will be held on Thursday June 1st at Montezuma Funeral Home, Nairobi, Kenya, and the burial will be on Saturday June 3rd in Lundha, Siaya County, Kenya (details to follow).

Family and friends are meeting daily from 5pm to 9pm at the Oyoo’s, 17041 Briardale rd, Derwood, MD, 20855. We have chosen not to set up a formal fundraiser but we are accepting tokens of support via Zelle or CashApp to: Amos Odenyo, 1-443-985-1215.

The Oyoo’s would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this truly difficult time. Josh was a wonderful son and brother. He was a loving friend. He always lit up the room and made everyone around him happy.

We thank you for your prayers, and pray for comfort for those whose lives he touched.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

