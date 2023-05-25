Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga was released on Thursday, May 25, after being whisked away from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road by police.

Njenga – who had presented himself to the DCI early in the day, was released on free bond.

It was reported that police released the ex-Mungiki leader after being driven around the city by the police.

Police had driven off with Njenga to an undisclosed location forcing his lawyers to chase after the detectives. Ndegwa Njiru, his lead attorney, claimed that the police planned to detain him at Kiambu Police Station.

“We have been sitting there all day they did not speak to us. He has not recorded any statement thus far.

“Right now we’re heading to Kiambu as we suspect they have headed there,” the lawyer stated.

Njiru claimed that the police tricked them at the headquarters inorder to whisk away his client without their knowledge.

This was also confirmed by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua who had gone to the DCI headquarters in solidarity with the embattled ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Karua and other Azimio leaders opined that the actions of the police amounted to a political witchhunt.

“DCI is violating Maina Njenga’s right to legal representation and we fear they will prejudice his rights to a fair trial. In these circumstances is his safety assured?” she posed.

Njenga had been asked to present himself to the headquarters for questioning regarding a raid conducted on a property linked to him in Nakuru County.

DCI indicated that a gun, ammunition and rolls of bhang were recovered during the exercise conducted on May 22.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Released On A Free Bond.