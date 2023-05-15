Optiven Investment Group Feted In Washington, USA

By Optiven Investments
0
Optiven Investment Group Feted In Washington, USA
Optiven Investment Group Feted In Washington, USA


Optiven bagged its third award of 2023 in Washington DC. This was at an event held on Saturday 6th May 2023. The event was a culmination of a three-day conference by the Global Diaspora One Voice consortium. The conference further hosted stakeholders at a panel discussion under the theme, ” Bridging Business Opportunities in -Africa & US Global.”

 

Speaking shortly after receiving the awards, George Wachiuri, Group CEO at Optiven dedicated the award to the company’s customers. He noted that the award was a recognition of over 23 years of innovation, customer service and relentless dedication. His sentiments were echoed by Mary Wachuka, the Optiven Director for Strategy and Operations, and George Muteti, the USA Regional Manager for Optiven – both of whom are in the USA this May.

The receipt of the award coincided with the arrival of the Optiven team in the USA where they are delivering the promise of title deeds to investors in different states. The team is hosting investment dinners, meeting customers and discussing with partners on matters of philanthropy.

Optiven was in April 2023 recognized for its impact in empowering the Diaspora at the Starbrands Awards in Nairobi. https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/optiven-top-in-diaspora/

 

Related Posts
NEWS

Biggest News : Optiven Has Officially Launched An Office In…

REAL ESTATE/INVESTMENTS

Dinner And Title Deed Handover in Seattle Washington

KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

Great News For Kenyans In Washington DC – Title Deeds…

REAL ESTATE/INVESTMENTS

Optiven Awarded For Diaspora Service Under STARBRANDS

This month we’re enabling you to Shangilia Madaraka by investing through Optiven. For EVERY KES 379,000, you make towards payment of a project or instalment, you will get a KES 4000 CASHBACK to celebrate Madaraka Day.

 

Together inspiring possibilities.

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

www.optiven.co.ke

 

Optiven Investment Group Feted In Washington, USA

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: