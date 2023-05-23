Pastor Andrew Mugo Graduates with Master of Arts in Bibilical Studies in Virginia 

One of the Kenyan Diaspora Pastors in the Washington DC Metro area, Pastor Andrew Kariuki Mugo graduated from Reformed Theological Seminary on Saturday, 20th May 2023 during the Nineteenth Commencement . See video below.

The Colourful event was held at McLean Presbyterian Church in McLean Virginia and Pastor Mugo graduated with a Master of Arts in Bibilical studies.

Conferring the degrees and Charge to the Graduates was conducted by Dr. Scott Redd, Comencement address was done by Dr. Todd M. Smedley , Senior Pastor of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda Maryland and closing prayer and benediction was done by Dr. Thomas Keene, Academic Dean and Associate Professor of New Testament.

To celebrate his accomplishements, Pastor Andrew was later joined by few friends in a small Reception at Swahili Village in Beltsville Maryland where they joined other parties who come to celebrate their loved ones who had also graduated.

Reformed Theological Seminary is an institution of higher learning committed to commitment to Reformed Tradition. It’s commitment is summarized in three basic doctrines.

One, commitment to unquestionable authority of the Bible (scripture Alone), reaffirms the Bible as the final authority for God’s people (2 Tim. 3:16; II Cor. 10:4-5).

Two, commitment to grace alone (Sola gratia), a belief that the entirety of salvation is God’s gracious gift through Christ (Eph. 2:8-9; cf.Phil. 3:3; Matt. 10:8; Rom. 8:39

Third, commitment to Faith Alone (Sola Fide), that justification before God is a one-time event that takes place through faith alone (Rom. 4:5). In assuring believers of their unchangeable status with God, Paul goes in to say “who will bring any charge…(Rom. 8: 33-34). God’s declaration of righteousness is the complete and final verdict for all who have genuine faith in the savior.

Pastor Andrew is a former teacher at Pwani International Christian College in Mombasa Kenya. He is an ordained minister by Southern Baptist Convention, and is currently a member of Poolesville Baptist Church Maryland. He is also a writer and regular contributor of diasporamessenger.com

Pastor Andrew earned his (BTh) Bachelor in Theology (Hons) from Scott Christian University (2004). Now with the MA in Biblical Studies Degree, he plans to use it to serve in the church and in Chaplaincy (local and abroad), do research and writing, occasional short term missions partnering with institutions of learning and local Churches in Africa, teaching, planting churches and training church leaders. He is also looking forward to advance research and writing by pursuing academic research degree.

By Diaspora Messenger reporter

Pastor Andrew Mugo Graduates with Master of Arts in Bibilical Studies in Virginia