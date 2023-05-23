Pastor Andrew Mugo Graduates with Master of Arts in Bibilical Studies in Virginia
One of the Kenyan Diaspora Pastors in the Washington DC Metro area, Pastor Andrew Kariuki Mugo graduated from Reformed Theological Seminary on Saturday, 20th May 2023 during the Nineteenth Commencement . See video below.
The Colourful event was held at McLean Presbyterian Church in McLean Virginia and Pastor Mugo graduated with a Master of Arts in Bibilical studies.
Conferring the degrees and Charge to the Graduates was conducted by Dr. Scott Redd, Comencement address was done by Dr. Todd M. Smedley , Senior Pastor of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda Maryland and closing prayer and benediction was done by Dr. Thomas Keene, Academic Dean and Associate Professor of New Testament.
To celebrate his accomplishements, Pastor Andrew was later joined by few friends in a small Reception at Swahili Village in Beltsville Maryland where they joined other parties who come to celebrate their loved ones who had also graduated.
Reformed Theological Seminary is an institution of higher learning committed to commitment to Reformed Tradition. It’s commitment is summarized in three basic doctrines.
One, commitment to unquestionable authority of the Bible (scripture Alone), reaffirms the Bible as the final authority for God’s people (2 Tim. 3:16; II Cor. 10:4-5).
Pastor Andrew is a former teacher at Pwani International Christian College in Mombasa Kenya. He is an ordained minister by Southern Baptist Convention, and is currently a member of Poolesville Baptist Church Maryland. He is also a writer and regular contributor of diasporamessenger.com
By Diaspora Messenger reporter
