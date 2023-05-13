Raila Attends Mukami Kimathi’s Burial, Shake Hands with Ruto and Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13-President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga shook hands on Saturday in a rare meeting at the funeral of Mukami Kimathi after months of a political standoff.

Odinga arrived at the funeral in Njabini, Nyandarua County accompanied by former area MP Jeremiah Kioni and former Muranga County Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Odinga said he had been very close to Mukami, and he would have to bid farewell to the freedom fighter.

She died on May 11 at the Nairobi Hospital aged 101.

“I cannot miss the funeral of Shujaa Mama Mukami wa Kimathi. We have been very close and I will be in Njabini for her final ceremony on earth,” Odinga stated.

The funeral of the widow of the revered Mau Mau freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi was attended by top dignitaries including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Odinga led street protests in April against the high cost of living and the presidential victory he claims was stolen from him, prompting the president to initiate talks through Parliament where they are spearheaded by MPs from both sides.

By

Source-https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/

UDA MP Makes Special Request to Raila During Mukami’s Burial

Kinangop MP Thuku Zachary Kwenya has appealed to Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to give President William Ruto time to deliver on his campaign promises.

Speaking during the burial of Mukami Kimathi, the wife of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, Kwenya asked Raila to stop organising protests saying it is not a remedy to problems facing Kenyans.

“Kuna shida ya uchumi. Hiyo ni ukweli. Lakini najua kuna mikakati umeweka kuhakikisha the economy comes back to performance. We have given you every of our support and we are going to give you that support,” Kwenya said.

“My appeal to the opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is here today, is kindly let us give the president time to deliver. Kwa sababu mambo ni mengi ambayo yamehaidiwa. Even in the bible, there are so many promises made in the name of God na hayajatimizwa. Yanatimizwa pole pole.”

The MP went on to appeal to assure the President of their support saying they will stand with him in ensuring the development projects are well implemented.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Raila Attends Mukami Kimathi’s Burial, Shake Hands with Ruto and Gachagua