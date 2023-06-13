Kalonzo Says He Has Protested Against The Government Enough.

Kalonzo Says He Has Protested Against The Government Enough.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says that he has protested against the government enough.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 13, Kalonzo stated that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition is not focused on anti-government demonstrations but on justice to be done in the country.

“Haja yetu sio maandamano, haja yetu ni haki ifanyike Kenya hii. Nimeandamana ya kutosha: 2013, 2017, 2022 na mimi sio Kijana sana,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper Party leader at the same time called for the standoff between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio in bipartisan talks to end so that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) can be reconstituted jointly.

“Sasa hivi kuna standoff kati ya kenya kwanza na Azimio. Mimi kwa maoni yangu ni kwamba hiyo standoff ifanyiwe njia juu chini iishe hasa kwa sababu ya suala hili nyeti la kuwa na tume mpya ya IEBC na mwenyekiti mpya kwa sababu hio hatuwezi kuachia Kenya Kwanza pekee,” Kalonzo added.

His remarks come days after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga hinted at announcing the resumption of nationwide demos over the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Wednesday last week at Chungwa House in Nairobi, Raila said he will make the announcement after the National Assembly discusses the bill.

“Tomorrow they will table the Finance Bill in the National Assembly and next week on Thursday the Treasury CS will read the budget after which the Finance bill will be discussed. If they pass the Finance Bill we will blow the trumpet,” said Raila.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kalonzo Says He Has Protested Against The Government Enough.