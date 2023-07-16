It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Mr. David Opon, a beloved husband, father, relative and a friend to many. David suffered a cardiac arrest on Jul 14, 2023 and was admitted to ICU at Fredrick Health Hospital, 400 W 7th St., Frederick, MD. David passed on at 12:18pm July 15, 2023. More information to follow.

Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ GTkM7tux7INEBZFUFkcmQp

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

< 1x

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement Of David Opon Of Fredrick Maryland