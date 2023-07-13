Taxpayers to pay over Ksh700 million for damage Nairobi Expressway

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that Kenyans will have to pay over Ksh 700 million for the damage that was done on the Nairobi Expressway during the Azimio anti-government demonstrations on Wednesday.

Speaking on Thursday July 13 after visiting the Nairobi Expressway in Mlolongo, Machakos County to assess the damage that was done, Murkomen stated

“The people who have been organizing this mass action have told the nation they are doing so because they want to fight the cost of living but the damage only done on the Expressway for that short period could be anything up to $5 million (Sh706 million),” said Murkomen.

The Transport CS went on to say that, the people who allegedly planned the attack on the Nairobi Expressway will also be asked to help the taxpayers in paying for the damages.

“As per the agreement we have with Moja Express, the taxpayer is going to pay for this damage. We will not allow the already overburdened Wanjiku to pay this on their own, we will make sure that all those who organized this mass action yesterday are going to personally pay,” said Murkomen.

“They will carry vicarious liability for every damage that was caused and for every penny that will be paid from the exchequer they will be asked to indemnify the people of Kenya and they will have to pay.”

His remarks come after the Moja Expressway, a company managing the Nairobi Expressway announced that motorists will not access services at Mlolongo, Syokimau, and SGR Toll stations due to damage that was witnessed on Wednesday.

The company noted that the closure of the toll stations is to allow for the repair of the vandalized infrastructure before operations resume.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

