Real Estate Investment Areas-Madaraka Homes ltd These is what you can Invest in.

These are the investment areas in Real Estate

Residential Properties: These include single-family homes, condominiums, townhouses, and apartment buildings. Investors can generate income by renting out these properties to tenants. Commercial Properties: These properties are used for business purposes, such as office buildings, retail spaces, hotels, and industrial properties. Income is usually generated through leasing or renting the spaces to businesses. Industrial Properties: These include warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, and industrial parks. Investors can earn rental income from companies that require space for their operations. Retail Properties: These are properties used for retail businesses, such as shopping malls, strip malls, and standalone retail stores. Rental income is earned from retail tenants. Mixed-Use Properties: These properties combine different types of real estate within a single development, such as a building with both residential and commercial spaces. They offer diversification in terms of income streams. Vacation Properties: These properties are located in popular tourist destinations and are rented out to vacationers for short-term stays. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs): REITs are companies that own, operate, or finance income-generating real estate across a range of property types. They allow investors to invest in real estate without directly owning properties. Flipping Properties: This strategy involves purchasing properties, often distressed or undervalued ones, renovating or improving them, and then selling them at a higher price for a profit. Real Estate Development: This involves purchasing land, obtaining necessary approvals, and constructing buildings or infrastructure for future sale or lease. Raw Land: Investing in undeveloped land with the expectation that its value will increase over time due to factors like population growth or urban expansion.

Madaraka Homes ltd has different properties suitable for your desired investment option. With a range of properties pricing from Kes 100,000/= to Kes 13.5M in Malindi, Diani, Nanyuki, Rumuruti, Juja and Mlolongo Mombasa Road.

Reach out to us today and we shall give you your real estate solution.

www.madarakahomes.co.ke

Call us via +2547 26 202 876 | +2547 15 579 579

Office: TRV Towers Ngara Road Suite 4C

Real Estate Investment Areas-Madaraka Homes ltd