Tragic Murder: Tevin Njenga Kamau Of Lakewood, Washington 

We regret to inform you of the tragic murder of our Kenyan community son Tevin Njenga Kamau who was only 22 years old.

He was the son of Veronicah Thúita and Francis Kamau Nyakeru and a brother to Baraka Kamau of Lakewood, WA.

Tevin was brutally shot multiple times on Monday August 7th, 2023 at around 10 AM in the morning in Federal Way.

This is a terrible loss that no parent should have to endure.

The crime has impacted the family, Tevin’s friends and the entire community.

As we try to comfort the family, we realize our words may not be enough to relieve their pain. However, we can be there to support them and share our memories of him.

The criminal who murdered Tevin will be arraigned in court on August 23rd, 2023. Unfortunately, justice will never replace the great loss of Tevin’s life.

As a community we pray that we can prevent tragedies like this in the future.

Prayers are being held daily.

Time: 6 PM – 8 PM

Apostolic Faith Fellowship Church

5319 San Francisco Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Please send your financial support to:

Caroline Luzze

Checks/Zelle/CashApp: 2534338259

$Carolineluzze

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

