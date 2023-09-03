Death Announcement: Rahab Njeri Ndungu, Mother to Stanley Mungai of Tulsa OK

It’s with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Rahab Njeri Ndungu. Rahab was daughter to the late Peter Muiruri and the late Peninah Wachuka.

She was wife to Henry Ndungu Mungai, mother to Naomi Wanjiku of Kitale, Stanley Mungai of Tulsa, Oklahoma USA, Peninah Wachuka of Njoro, Mary Nyambura of IEBC Juja, Edith Wanjiru of Nairobi, Jane Muthoni of Subukia, Peter Muiruri of Njoro, Joyce Njoki of Saudi Arabia, Nancy Wambui of Subukia and Daniel Mwamba of Njoro.

She was grandmother to 52 grandchildren and great grandmother to 33 great grandchildren.

Funeral and Burial Arrangement:

Date: Wednesday September 6th 2023

Venue: Kamwaura Farm Njoro

Family and friends are meeting daily from Monday to Friday in the evenings from 6:00 pm at Stanley Mungai’s residence in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The family welcomes prayers and financial support.

Contact Information:

Stanley Mungai-918 408 4366

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

