Kenya Signs Deal With US Unlocking Ksh14 Billion for Haiti Mission

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Monday Signed a deal with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ratifying a five-year collaboration deal that will include sending a force to Haiti.

With the deal, Kenya has unlocked a Ksh14.6 billion ($100 million) funding pledge from the United States alongside four other benefits including intelligence, airlift, communications and medical support to the mission.

The agreement, which was signed at State House, is also expected to ramp up Kenya’s defense preparedness in the fight against global terrorism.

Speaking in Nairobi, Austin noted that signing the Framework for Defense Cooperation underscores the importance of US strategic partnership with Kenya.

“Now, the U.S. government deeply values our partnership with Kenya in countering al-Shabaab. We’re grateful to Kenya for its leadership in tackling security challenges in the region and around the world,” stated Lloyd.

“We intend to work with the United States Congress to provide up to $100 million in support. We urge others in the international community to follow Kenya’s great example and to step up to provide more personnel, equipment, support, training, and funding.”

Duale noted that the country was awaiting approval from the United Nations ahead of the mission in Haiti.

“We are waiting for the United Nations Security Council to give approval for us to take our troops to Haiti,” he stated.

“The framework places special emphasis by enhancing military and our ability between our two militaries in an increasingly complex and interconnected world, our ability to work seamlessly together is paramount.”

Kenya pledged to spearhead an international mission in Haiti by deploying 1,000 police officers.

The team will then integrate with Haiti’s 10,000 officers to restore order in the country with 11 million citizens. Gangs have taken over the country and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes. Haitian gangs have threatened to fight back.

“We will fight against them until our last breath. It will be a fight of the Haitian people to save the dignity of our country,” Jimmy Barbecue” Cherizier, the leader of the G9 Family and Allies gang alliance, stated.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenya Signs Deal With US Unlocking Ksh14 Billion for Haiti Mission