Kenyan Man Stabbed to death In South Africa, Family want answers

A Kenyan Businessman Enock Wamare Hosea has died in South Africa. He is suspected to have been stabbed to death by people he worked with in the Taxi Business.

According to his brother Washington Obare, Enock Wamare Hosea initially went to South Africa as a student and after completing his studies at the University of Cape Town, he ventured into business. He had a hair dressing Salon, a Spur and a Taxi which he operated in Cape Town.

Enock went to study at University of Cape Town after winning a scholarship from Maseno University in 2013. He had lived in South Africa for 11 years.

The Family in Kenya is seeking answers of the Mysterious death and want the Kenya Embassy in South Africa to investigate the matter and establish the motive behind the killing. They also want the perpetraters held accountable.

Oduor Abang Death

In July 2021, another Kenyan man died in South Africa. Oduor Abang died in a grisly car accident, he was a nephew of Constitutional lawyer Miguna Miguna who live in Canada. Oduor was the youngest son to Miguna’s cousin, Prof. Ochieng’ Aoyi and Anne Achieng’ Ochieng’.

Abang’s body was repatriated to Kenya and was buried on Saturday, August 14, in Nyatoto, Lambwe Valley, Homa Bay County.

Source-https://nation.africa/

