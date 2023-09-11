Sudden Death of Joram Amapanga Of Alexandria, Virginia 

It’s with deep sadness and shock that we announce the death of *Joram Amapanga.* On the night of August 30th, 2023, Joram who had no known illness of any kind went to sleep and never woke up. He was 39 years old. He lived in Alexandria, VA.

We start his journey with a fundraising send off. The target amount is $25,000.

*TREASURER’S DETAILS*

CASH APP : $florenceAmapanga

Phone: 202-460-1891

Zelle: Florence Amapanga

Phone: 202-460-1891

Kindly let’s support the family in prayers and contributions.

May the Good Lord grant eternal rest to Joram and continue to strengthen the family

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

