Sudden Demise of Peninah Wanjiru Koigi of Santa Rosa California

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden demise of our dear friend Peninah Wanjiru Koigi. She died last week on Thursday morning in Santa Rosa City, Nothern California.

Peninah was the daughter of George and Eunice Koigi of Magumu Ward, Kajogo in Thika Kenya. She was the siter to Harriet Wairimu Koigi, Mary Wangu Koigi, Alex Waweru Koigi and Stanley Koigi.

Peninah was found unresponsive in her house earlier last week and pronounced dead by emergency responders.

We are making special appeal to Friends and Diaspora Community to keep the Family in Prayer and for Financial support towards her final journey back to Kenya.

Kindly send your financial support to:

Contact: Alex Kangethe Maina.

2094556045.

Cashapp:$Kangethem.

Venmo:Alex-maina-2.

James Gathairu Njoroge.

2098556508,

$jamesgathairu.

Zelle:2098556508.

Any other Information will be Communities Soonest.

Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ Gy6UoZpxcvA2vkzTVU2Sgm

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Sudden Demise of Peninah Wanjiru Koigi of Santa Rosa California