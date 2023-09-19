Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Kenyan Diaspora man, Billy Chemirmir, a convicted murderer who was suspected of killing more than 20 elderly women over the course of two years, was found dead in his cell in a Texas state prison.

Chemirmir, 50, was serving life in prison without parole after he was twice found guilty of capital murder by Dallas County juries.

State prison officials confirmed that Chemirmir was found dead in his cell early Tuesday morning and his cellmate who is currently serving a murder sentence was suspected to have murdered him.

According to Dallas police, the string of murders were committed at various care homes, including seven at at Preston Place home, dating back to 2016.

Police had said that Billy posed as a maintenance worker to gain entry into apartments and homes before smothering residents with pillows and stealing valuables to sell online.

Investigations into the loss of the valuables, which included gold chains and rings, blew Chemirmir’s cover as detective made a major breakthrough in their investigations in 2018.

During the trial, jurors were shown a surveillance video showing Harris and Chemirmir shopping at the same Walmart before she was discovered dead in her Far North Dallas home hours later.

The discovery followed the arrest of Chemirmir on an attempted murder charge in Plano where a 91-year-old woman survived one of his alleged attacks.

The victim said she was attacked by an intruder, with police linking a suspicious vehicle on the premises to another senior living complex and another attempted murder case in Frisco. The vehicle led police to Chemirmir, who was arrested at his apartment in March 2018.

Chemirmir, who moved to the US in the 1990s after marrying an American citizen, was described as a loner.

Suspected Kenyan Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Found Dead in His Cell