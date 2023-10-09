Death Announcement: Andrew Namu of Marietta, Georgia

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the sudden death of Andrew Namu of Marietta , Georgia on October 2nd, 2023. He was the brother of Anne Njambi of Seattle, the only surviving sister.

More details and other arrangements will be communicated later.

Meanwhile, please uplift the family in prayers and financial support.

Financial support can be channeled to Loise Kiiri.

CashApp/Zelle 404-632-2056

For any inquiries, please contact the people below

Anne: 425 758 7719

Loise : 404 632 2056

Jimmy: 770 881 0690

Edith: 316 258 3098

Wanjiru: 919 349 0984

Njambi: 919 721 4855

To pass your condolences and prayers, please reach out to his sister

Anne Njambi: 425-758-7719

Kindly join the WhatsApp group

https://chat.whatsapp.com/HyUehMxBrqO6ubvVQrBRZi

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

