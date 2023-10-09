Death Announcement: Andrew Namu of Marietta, Georgia
It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the sudden death of Andrew Namu of Marietta , Georgia on October 2nd, 2023. He was the brother of Anne Njambi of Seattle, the only surviving sister.
More details and other arrangements will be communicated later.
Meanwhile, please uplift the family in prayers and financial support.
Financial support can be channeled to Loise Kiiri.
CashApp/Zelle 404-632-2056
For any inquiries, please contact the people below
Anne: 425 758 7719
Loise : 404 632 2056
Jimmy: 770 881 0690
Edith: 316 258 3098
Wanjiru: 919 349 0984
Njambi: 919 721 4855
To pass your condolences and prayers, please reach out to his sister
Anne Njambi: 425-758-7719
Kindly join the WhatsApp group
https://chat.whatsapp.com/HyUehMxBrqO6ubvVQrBRZi
Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”
