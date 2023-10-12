It is with great sadness that we announce going home of Heidi Terealle Akello Oyombo. Heidi succumbed after long illness and with Heart condition on October 10, 2023. She was the daughter of Fredrick Oyombo and Constance Gewa of Fairfax, VA. Heidi was a sister to Tamika and a niece of Caroline Gewa of VA, Otto and Linda Gewa of TX, and Sylvester Ochieng of MD.

For more information please contact:

Frederick Oyombo: 703-789-7427

Connie Gewa: 703-789-7426

Caroline Gewa: 571-618-4936

Vernon Gewa: 682-248-6641

Sylvester Ochien’g: 240-461-1835

Atieno Johnson: 240-565-9267

The family is kindly requesting your emotional and spiritual support. Your financial support to offset funeral expenses is very much appreciated as well. For Contributions please cashApp or Zelle

Cashapp 703-789-7426

Zelle 703-789-7426

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement: Heidi Akello Oyombo Of Fairfax, Virginia