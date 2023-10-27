Death Announcement: Warren Wetche Onyango Of Atlanta, Georgia

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my brother Warren Wetche Onyango’s passing. He passed away in his sleep on October 19th, 2023, after having a seizure in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Warren had battled epilepsy his whole life and it’s comforting to know that he is finally resting.

Warren was the son of Grace Minala Owuor-Harris and Clarence Onyango Atito, stepson to Jerrell Harris, brother to Dianarose Opadere, Louisa & Bob Robert Owuor, brother-in-law to Johnson Opadere, and uncle to Zuri and Zoe Opadere.

We are asking for your help during this difficult time. We need financial assistance to help cover Warren’s funeral expenses. Any amount you can donate would be greatly appreciated. Your generosity will help us give Warren the farewell he deserves.

Below is Warren’s funeral arrangements for those of you able to attend:

*Viewing* – 2nd November, 4-6pm *Service* – 3rd Nov 11am , burial will be after. *Location* – Boston’s Funeral Home, 5644 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain 30083 Thank you for your continued prayers and support. This family still needs our financial support to meet the funeral expenses. Please donate as indicated above and/or on gofundme @ https://gofund.me/b452c2bf Also please join us and share with friends: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ GCcgksXg3uk1yiY5j57jqr

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” Africa Welfare Associationis a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement: Warren Wetche Onyango Of Atlanta, Georgia