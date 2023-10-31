Kenya Gets Major Boost From Germany to Support Jobs Creation

President William Ruto’s government has received a major boost after the state government of Bavaria, Germany, supported his plan to create jobs and promote innovation and machinery.

The Free State of Bavaria has adopted Kenya into its (Bavaria’s) partnership Strategy for Africa and pledged to support Kenya’s plan for sustainable economic growth.

The development resulted from a meeting between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Minister for European and International Affairs of the Free State of Bavaria, Ms Melanie Huml in Munich, Germany.

Mr Gachagua, who was representing President Ruto, said that Bavaria agreed to partner with Kenya in various areas of interest such as commerce since the Kenyan Government has put in place both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

“I commend the state of Bavaria for economic development and for agreeing to partner with us in various areas of interest. I also had a very meaningful discussion with business people in Bavaria and we have invigorated a mechanism on how to continue working on various areas of cooperation between the State of Bavaria and Kenya,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President added, “The opportunities in Kenya are immense. For example, we are establishing Aggregation and Industrial Parks in all our 47 Counties and are looking for partners to invest in specialized areas. I wish to reaffirm that we have taken the relevant measures to ease doing business and our administration is ready to support investment ventures into the country.”

He was accompanied by his Spouse Pastor Dorcas, Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie and Kenya’s ambassador in Germany Tom Amolo.

Discussions between Mr Gachagua and Ms Huml also touched on cooperation in other sectors like renewable energy, manufacturing, tourism, labour migration, sports development, education and exchange programmes. The two agreed on enhanced cooperation on development and trade relationships.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kenya Gets Major Boost From Germany to Support Jobs Creation