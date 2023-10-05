Kenyan teacher Millicent Cassianes, from BL Tezza Special School for the Deaf in Karunga, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2023 Global Teacher Prize.

Millicent is one of the exceptional finalists who have earned their place in the final round of consideration for the Ksh148 million award.

According to the Varkey Foundation, the finalists, hailing from diverse backgrounds and teaching environments, share a common commitment to advocating for inclusivity, championing child rights, integrating migrant students into classrooms, and nurturing their students’ abilities and self-confidence.

Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, congratulated the teachers for empowering the youngsters.

“Congratulations to the teachers who have secured a place in the Top 50 list of the prestigious Global Teacher Prize. Teachers are the driving force behind progress, inspiring and shaping the leaders and innovators of tomorrow. In addition to imparting knowledge, the role of teachers needs to be redefined as coaches, mentors, and facilitators who can empower their students to achieve their full potential by instilling in their students the values, skills, knowledge, and experiences they need to contribute solutions to the global challenges facing humanity and thrive in our ever-changing world. We value our long-standing partnership with the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, which celebrates the tireless efforts and incredible accomplishments of teachers around the world and their role in driving human development,” Tariq said.

Millicent Cassianes’ calling

For Millicent, she embarked on her teaching journey after graduating from Narok Teachers Training College with a Primary Teacher Certificate.

However, her path took a unique turn when she felt a strong calling to help children with special needs in her village.

According to Millicent’s profile, these children were often neglected and denied access to education, leaving them in a cycle of poverty, abandonment, illiteracy, malnutrition, discrimination, and vulnerability.

Driven by her compassion, she pursued a career in special needs education. She obtained a diploma in special needs education, specializing in learning difficulties, from the Kenya Institute of Special Education. Furthering her commitment to inclusive education, guidance, and counselling, she pursued a degree from Kenya Methodist University.

Millicent’s teaching career led her to various educational institutions, including Amoyo Primary School and Senye Special Unit, where she served as a P1 teacher.

It was here that she encountered a group of 60 children living in an orphanage at Dala Kiye. A significant number of these children were HIV-positive, with approximately one-third of them suffering from severe hearing loss and infections. Millicent’s dedication and compassion knew no bounds.

She sought medical knowledge to treat their conditions, clean their ears, and administer medications. Many of these young learners faced challenges in basic reading and mathematics, prompting her to develop an individualized education program tailored to their specific learning needs.

Word of Millicent’s extraordinary efforts soon spread, and more deaf children from the community were brought to her. Inspired by their hidden struggles, she took the bold step of establishing the BL Tezza Special School for the Deaf.

“Rising to the challenge she registered for Kenyan sign language tuition and came back to search for more hidden children, starting BL Tezza Special School for the Deaf with a handful of children and growing it through community sensitization sessions in churches, chief’s meetings, addressing public forums and home visits,” the organisation says.

“Outgrowing their original orphanage base, the school moved locations and Millicent took out a bank loan to buy land to build it on, then networked and lobbied to secure generous donations and support from Italian human development and health NGO PRO.Sa, the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya and Cornelia Foundation to help build a dormitory, twin classrooms and greenhouses.”

At BL Tezza Special School for the Deaf, Millicent empowers over 120 hearing-impaired children by providing them with education and essential life skills.

She incorporates innovative teaching methods, including the use of information and communication technology (ICT), which broadens her students’ horizons through diverse resources like YouTube videos.

By Ascah Mwango,

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

