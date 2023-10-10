Kimani Ngunjiri Unhappy with Gachagua For Betraying Him and Ndindi Nyoro

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has called out Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for allegedly sidelining him and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Ngunjiri, in a Video footage he shared on his Facebook page, said he and MP Nyoro stood firm in persuading the President to pick Gachagua as his running mate ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“Gachagua unajua vile sisi tulifanya kazi. Unajua vile tulikutetea, vile tulifanya Kazi Kubwa. Lakini today mimi na Ndindi Nyoro umetuweka nje,” Ngunjiri said adding, “but we have no problem with that because the priority is Kenyans”.

According to Ngunjiri, he and Ndindi Nyoro played a key role in fighting for Gachagua to be named as Ruto’s running mate.

At the time, Ruto was torn between picking Gachagua or Kindiki for the running mate seat.

“Mimi nilikua frontline ya hiyo vita ya Kuchagua Gachagua kama running mate wa Ruto. Rais mwenyewe nataka asikie hii. Gachagua alikuweko. Ilikua ni mimi, Ndindi Nyoro, Bibi ya Gachagua, Gachagua na President,” Ngunjiri said.

“Tulifanya kesi. Mimi nilikua kama mzee, mpaka nikalia machozi nikitetea Gachagua pamoja na Ndindi nyoro. Bibi ya Gachagua alilia. Kwa sababu tulikua na mvurutano kubwa tukiulizana tutafanya nini.”

The Former Bahati MP said while current Interior CS Kithure Kidniki was an ideal choice for the seat, they had to settle on Gachagua in a bid to consolidate the Mt Kenya support region.

Ngunjiri went on to say that President William Ruto won the support of the Mt Kenya region because of his strategy of endearing himself to the people of the region.

The former MP said nobody should take credit for the support Ruto got saying it was Ruto who earned himself the support of the region.

“Ukweli usemwe. Hutuwezi kusema kuna mtu alibeba watu wa Mt Kenya akawapeleka kwa Ruto. No, No.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

