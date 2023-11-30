Death Announcement: Tragic Road Accident of Benson Mbugua Hinga  

It is with great sadness that the family of Ben mbugua (Uncle Ben) and Lucy Mbugua of Natick Massachusetts announce the passing to glory of their beloved son Benson Mbugua Hinga through a tragic road accident in San Diego California on Monday night .

The sad part is that Benson was helping a stalled car on interstate 5 in California when he was suddenly hit by another car.

For more information and financial support, reach out to the follwing:

-Big Mbugua. $bigmbugua 781-799-6105,

-Uncle Willie 978-701-5053

-Joyce wambui $ 7328j. 508-265-5602

More information to follow .

Family and friends are meeting everyday at the Mbugua’s residence at 8 Otis street Natick MA 01760 from 6pm to 8pm .You can join the Whatsapp group at-https://chat.whatsapp.com/ G2PO2vdlK4SJ8jusC6DGbE

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

