Chaos as Man Snatches Microphone from Raila in a Funeral

Chaos erupted at the funeral of former Senator Godliver Omondi on Saturday after a man accessed the dias and interrupted Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s speech.

Raila was sending his condolences when a section of the youth attending the event began to fight.

As he sought to calm the youth, an unidentified man, who is a member of the deceased family, rushed towards him and attempted to take the microphone from his hand.

The ODM boss complied and handed over the microphone to the man who expressed displeasure at the youth who had disrupted the funeral.

Feeling empathetic towards the tune of events, Raila consoled the man calling on the youth to stop the chaos.

The ODM boss also expressed displeasure over the chaos, calling out the local leaders for the mess.

“The problem we are seeing here is because of the differences among politicians. Some of these leaders take these boys, take them to get drunk and then they come and bring chaos. This is very shameful given that it is happening when we are sending off one of our members.

“I am going to bring these leaders together so that they can work together,” Raila stated.

As calm was restored the ODM leader intervened in the differences between Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and Mumias East MP Peter Salasya.

“This man Salasya is a young man and he is energetic. I want him to respect the governor and he will also be respected,” the Azimio leader stated.

On the other hand, he promised to assist the children of the former Senator donating Ksh1 million towards their schooling.

Governor Barasa also donated Ksh200,000 towards the course.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

