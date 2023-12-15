Death Announcement Of Benendeta Musau Of Frederick, MD 

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Benendeta Musau on 10th Dec 2023 after prolonged illness. Benendeta was a strong member of our community here in Frederick, MD.

She was a beloved mother to Benson Muli Musau of Frederick MD. Mutiso, Mueni, Assumpter, Irene Mukulu and Antony Musau all of Machakos Kenya. Mother-in-law to Sarah Muli Frederick, MD. Beloved grandma to Sheila, Benjamin & Bernard Muli all of Frederick, MD. She was a beloved friend, and God fearing Woman.

We are kindly reaching out to you in humility, seeking your support to help get Mama Benendeta Musau to her final resting place in Kenya, which was her last wish. Burial date to be communicated.

Your support will help with transportation of her body back to Kenya and funeral expenses as well as supporting flight costs for family members who will be attending the funeral. Kindly let us join hands in supporting the family to facilitate her send-off.

If you would like to make a donation, please kindly consider sending your contribution directly through Zelle or CashApp using the following details:

Zelle: 240 706 0900

CashApp $IreneNgaruiya

Or Write a Check to Benson Musau

Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time.

For more information kindly contact:

Benson Musau: 2404917683

Sarah Muli: 2404917684

Josphat Kimindu: 240-476-4816

Paul Mwau: 2407066485

Irene Ngaruiya: 2407060900

Timothy Onserio: 210 394-4688

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

