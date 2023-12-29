Death Announcement Of Kelvin Muhia of Antioch California

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Death Announcement Of Kelvin Muhia of Antioch California
Death Announcement Of Kelvin Muhia of Antioch California

We are saddened by the sudden demise of Kelvin Muhia.  Kelvin was Son to Pastor Patrick Kamau Njihia and Mrs Trizah Kamau of Antioch CA. Kelvin met his death at Daly City, California on 12/24/2023.

We appreciate your prayers, support, and donations during this difficult time. We plan to accompany him back home to Kenya.
Meetings are being held daily @ 2915 Larkspur Dr. Antioch CA @ 6pm. Memorial service information will be relayed as soon as it is confirmed.
The estimated budget to cover Kelvin’s send off and other funeral expenses is $30,000.
Related Posts
OBITUARIES

Death Announcement Of Agnes Wambui Mwaura Of Texas

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement of Rev Balozi Laban Otiende Of St Louis,…

NEWS

Promotion to Glory of Lily Waruguru Mwangi, Mother to Chris…

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement Of Benendeta Musau Of Frederick, MD

Donations:
Pst Kamau
925 428 9924
Cashapp: $Patricknjihia
Francis Ngigi:
Cashapp (925)518 5268
Pst Kamau:
Zelle: 925 428 9924
For further information please contact:
Pastor Kamau: 925 428 9924
Baba Njoki: 925 642 2375

 

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

 

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement Of Kelvin Muhia of Antioch California 

Continue Reading

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d