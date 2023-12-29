We are saddened by the sudden demise of Kelvin Muhia. Kelvin was Son to Pastor Patrick Kamau Njihia and Mrs Trizah Kamau of Antioch CA. Kelvin met his death at Daly City, California on 12/24/2023.

We appreciate your prayers, support, and donations during this difficult time. We plan to accompany him back home to Kenya.

Meetings are being held daily @ 2915 Larkspur Dr. Antioch CA @ 6pm. Memorial service information will be relayed as soon as it is confirmed.

The estimated budget to cover Kelvin’s send off and other funeral expenses is $30,000.

Donations:

Pst Kamau

925 428 9924

Cashapp: $Patricknjihia

Francis Ngigi:

Cashapp (925)518 5268

Pst Kamau:

Zelle: 925 428 9924

For further information please contact:

Pastor Kamau: 925 428 9924

Baba Njoki: 925 642 2375

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

Death Announcement Of Kelvin Muhia of Antioch California