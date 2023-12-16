Photos Of Ruto’s Brother Colourful Wedding Ceremony in Nyeri

By Diaspora Messenger
President William Ruto’s younger brother David Samoei on Friday wedded his long-term girlfriend Carol Kitur in a colourful event.

The pair tied the knot in a glamorous event held at the Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nyeri County.

In an event of pomp and colour, the love birds could be seen embracing each other even as they took vows to seal their engagement.

Clad in a velvet tuxedo suit, the groom was all smiles as he embraced his new wife dressed in a white gown.

David Ruto wedded Carol Kitur in a colourful wedding in Nyeri. PHOTO/COURTESY

Meanwhile, the wedding attendees graced the event in a variety of attire, ranging from semi-casual dress codes to formal suits.

Among the notable attendees at the wedding included President William Ruto, First Lady Rachael Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen among other high-profile guests.

Ruto, who was clad in his traditional Kaunda suit, was all smiles as he shared light moments with friends and family.

The head of state’s brother’s wedding adds to the list of high-profile weddings that took place in 2023.

In October this year, Prime CS Mudavdi’s daughter Maryanne Mudavadi, wedded her long-term boyfriend, lawyer Nyaga Karanja.

The wedding took place at St. Austin’s Catholic Church in Nairobi County.

Public Service CS Moses Kuria, Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah, and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen were among the high-profile attendees at the event.

Ruto’s brother David Samoei weds long term fiancé in a glamourous event held at Mt. Kenya Safari Club in Nyeri on December 15, 2023. PHOTO/COURTESY

