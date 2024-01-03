Chief Justice Martha Koome has hit back at claims propagated by President William Ruto and his allies, alleging that some officers from the Judiciary have been operating with impunity.

In a strong-worded statement on Wednesday, the Supreme Court President called upon all Kenyans to report any act that threatens the integrity of the judicial processes and allow JSC to investigate them.

“The Commission wishes to draw the attention of State and Public Officers to the fact that the Constitution places positive duties on the State to ensure respect for the law and adherence to the law by providing citizens with effective mechanisms for resolving disputes between themselves and between them and the State.

“Where a citizen obtains a court order against the State and that court order is deliberately ignored or disobeyed by State officials, the right of access to justice is undermined because it fatally attacks the effectiveness of the legal system on which ordinary citizens rely to have their rights and legal duties enforced,” Koome stated.

She further assured that the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) kept the Judiciary in order and that any judges or magistrates with questionable behaviour would be investigated promptly.

“The JSC assures all Kenyans that any allegations or complaints of misconduct or corruption by any Judge or Judicial Officer will be dealt with firmly and swiftly in accordance with the Constitution,” read the statement in part.

“The JSC has a proven record of taking action against any judicial officer who is found to have breached the Judicial Code of Conduct and Ethics or engaged in corrupt practices. The JSC therefore encourages anyone with information on any act that threatens the integrity of judicial processes and outcomes to report any such cases to the JSC for determinate action.”

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

CJ Koome Hits Back Over Claims of Corrupt Judges Remarks By Ruto