Christantus Omondi kills a delivery driver: In a tragic incident in Fort Worth, Texas, a Kenyan man is charged with the murder of a 51-year-old delivery man, Scotty Jackson.

Christantus Omondi, reportedly naked during the assault, attacked the delivery man who was unloading firewood at a residence.

A homeowner, who witnessed the event, recounted that Omondi insisted they were trespassing and subsequently attacked Scotty with a wooden log.

“This naked man is three inches from my face, holding a key up to me yelling at me that I was on his property. He never wants to see me again. I should leave,” the homeowner recalled. “Scott then replied, ‘No, this is his property and his house. Just let us unload firewood because it’s cold outside.’”

After pursuing the homeowner who managed to escape, Omondi returned to continue beating the delivery man, resulting in his death. Christantus then went back to his Airbnb and tried to break into another room, occupied by a woman. The police, arriving in response to the woman’s calls, had to use a Taser to subdue the aggressive Omondi . Neighbors indicated that Christantus had only recently checked into the Airbnb. The daughter of the deceased, residing in White Settlement, shared her heartache over her father’s unexpected death and her hope for justice. “I remember telling my boyfriend that something was wrong, and my dad always calls me,” the daughter was quoted. “I will never be able to call my dad again or see him, I hope justice will be served.” The arrest warrant affidavit brought to light Omondi ’s past criminal record, including an instance of evading arrest and an allegation of holding a security guard at gunpoint. By Nick Mwangi Source-https://nairobiwire.com/ Kenyan Man, Charged With Murder Of Delivery Driver in Texas