Kenyan Man, Charged With Murder Of Delivery Driver in Texas
Christantus Omondi kills a delivery driver: In a tragic incident in Fort Worth, Texas, a Kenyan man is charged with the murder of a 51-year-old delivery man, Scotty Jackson.
Christantus Omondi, reportedly naked during the assault, attacked the delivery man who was unloading firewood at a residence.
A homeowner, who witnessed the event, recounted that Omondi insisted they were trespassing and subsequently attacked Scotty with a wooden log.
“This naked man is three inches from my face, holding a key up to me yelling at me that I was on his property. He never wants to see me again. I should leave,” the homeowner recalled. “Scott then replied, ‘No, this is his property and his house. Just let us unload firewood because it’s cold outside.’”
