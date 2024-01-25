Milestones: Kenya Discovers Rare Mineral Used to Make Phones

Kenya has discovered a rare and valuable coltan mineral, which is used in the manufacture of cell phones, laptops, and other communication gadgets.

The country hit milestones with Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya announcing the precious coltan mineral has been discovered in six counties.

Embu is among the countries that have been established to have the precious metal.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 24, the CS announced that President William Ruto’s administration has started accessing the value of the mineral.

“It is now official. We have coltan deposits in the country and we want to see how we can inspire the investors,” he said.

The CS said the government is determined to make the mining industry more vibrant for the benefit of the country.

He said more workers will be employed to assist in the exploration of the minerals which are spread across counties.

“Coltan is one of the most critical and strategic minerals used in manufacturing of technological gadgets including phones, cameras, electronics, semiconductors and computer amongst others. This discovery positions Kenya as an emerging titan in the arena of the global mining sector,” the ministry stated.

Its discovery is expected to help the country step up efforts in the manufacturing of market-friendly and affordable phones and other electronic gadgets.

It will also reduce the country’s dependence on imported electronic gadgets.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Milestones: Kenya Discovers Rare Mineral Used to Make Phones