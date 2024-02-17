US Gives Nairobi Ksh8.7 Billion For Nairobi Facelift Project

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and MCC’s Deputy CEO Chidi Blyden

US President Joe Biden’s administration has given Governor Johnson Sakaja Ksh8.7 billion to utilise in a major facelift in Nairobi County.

Through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), the US will fund the Governor’s key infrastructural projects distributed across the city.

In a statement dated Friday, February 16, Sakaja announced that the money will be used to revive the stalled Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Other projects lined up include building walkways, and cycle paths and generally modernise the city’s transport network.

Sakaja announced after meeting with Millennium Challenge Corporation Deputy CEO Chidi Blyden at his office in Nairobi.

“Great hosting Ms. Chidi Blyden, the Deputy CEO of the Millenium Challenge Corporation. We are excited about our engagement with the Government of the United States of America through MCC which is partnering with us on a $ 60 million (Ksh8.7 billion) Threshold program for the people of Nairobi,” he stated.

“The program spans Transport and Land Use development Planning for the City of Nairobi, walkways and cycle paths, Bus Rapid Transit financing, commuter and pedestrian connectivity. On its successful completion, the program will give way to a much more intensive compact program for the City,” the governor added.

The Ksh8.7 billion is expected to supplement the budgetary allocation which failed to address all the areas that needed proper development in the city.

According to the US, the investment is key to helping Nairobi morph and meet the growing standards of capital cities. It is also expected to help the country address cases of road accidents especially those involving pedestrians and cyclists.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

