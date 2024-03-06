From International Student to Landing Lucrative IT Job in America

From International Student to Landing Lucrative IT Job in America

In America, the Information Technology industry is a powerhouse, offering a vast array of job opportunities across various sectors. With technology continually evolving, the demand for skilled IT professionals remains consistently high.

Roles such as software developers, network engineers, cybersecurity analysts, system administrators, data analysts and IT project managers are in constant demand.

Humprey Mairura, hailing from south Mugirango, Kisii County, Kenya who recently graduated with a Master’s in Business Analytics from the University of Alabama is glad to embark on a thriving career as a data analyst in America.

He initially graduated from Kenyatta University with a degree in Telecommunications and IT in 2021.

Humprey emphasizes the lucrative nature of the industry, highlighting that entry-level positions offer an average annual salary of $70,000.

With each year of experience, the earning potential grows substantially, with seasoned professionals pocketing around $120,000 annually.

He recognizes the abundant opportunities for those who pursue them with determination, highlighting the importance of staying committed and actively seeking these opportunities.

